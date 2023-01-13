Share:

Islamabad - The Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP] yesterday asked the ruling party [PML-N] to hold intraparty polls within two months till march 14. The electoral watchdog, following the election act [section 208], directed the PML-N to hold intra-party elections by march 14. The commission, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) sikandar sultan Raja, made this decision hearing the case related to the intra-party elections of political parties. A fivemember committee of top election body heard the case regarding intra-party polls of political parties and decided to give two months time to the party. all political parties, according to section 208 of the Elections Act, are required to elect office-bearers at the federal, provincial and local levels, wherever applicable, periodically in accordance with the Constitution of the respective political party. “Provided that a period, not exceeding five years, shall intervene between any two elections,” a proviso to section 208(1) of the act reads. Under the law, a political party was also required to publish the updated list of its central office-bearers and executive committee members, by whatever name called, on its website and send the list and any subsequent change in it to the election commission. The counsel of the party [PML-N] Ahsan Jahangir said that the intra-party polls had been delayed as Prime minister shehbaz sharif was engaged in important activities after becoming the prime minister.