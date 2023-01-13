Share:

Following the dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assemblies, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is ready to hold general elections across the country.

As per sources, if the assembly is dissolved on completion of the constitutional period then the elections will be held in 60 days, while in case of premature dissolution, polls would be held within 90 days.

If the governor does not sign the summary of the chief minister, the assembly will be automatically dissolved in 48 hours, said sources.

After the dissolution of the assembly, the chief minister will write a letter to the leader of the opposition for the caretaker government to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) with the recommendation of two names for the caretaker chief minister from both sides.

If both sides fail to reach a consensus on the chief minister’s appointment within three days, the matter will go to the parliamentary committee, sources added.

The parliamentary committee will also have a 3-day deadline, and if the parties fail to resolve the issue in the parliamentary committee, the matter will be referred to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The Chief Election Commissioner will advise the government within 2 days, according to the sources.