Whenever intellectuals in Pak istan talk about brain drain, - they are usually alluding to people who studied abroad. The truth is that people of the same intelligence never went abroad. The reason for this may be that they weren’t born into an aristocratic family who have the wherewithal to send their children to foreign universities. The rules and laws, made by elites, are such that they put them at advantage. Moreover, these rules and laws which are made by mere mortals are treated as if they are made by God. When people ask why is there no accountability of military leaders after their top premier’s admission that they ventured into areas that are not theirs legally, the answer given is that they have their own rules and accountability mechanism. Rules that are applied to lesser mortals cannot be applied to them. The lesser mortals are incarcerated without due process while elites get scot-free. As people don’t question present approaches or methods, they reproduce in the research papers what has already been produced before. New ideas are not valued so people don’t bother thinking new thoughts. They simply regurgitate what is taught to them. Social sciences and arts subjects are not promoted. These are the kind of subjects that can provoke lesser mortals to reject slave morality and create their own moral rules. Slave morality dissuades people from questioning the moral values and laws that favor elites or masters. The result is that Pakistanis cannot discover new methods and ideas in even natural science subjects. They have no idea of the dialectical methods that can be used to refute faulty arguments and discover new ones. As social science subjects like economics are not being promoted in Pakistan, the government has to call technocrats from abroad to tackle economic problems. These technocrats are mostly from aristocratic or elite families. They don’t have knowledge of ground realities nor do they care about lesser mortals whose problems they never had to face in their lives. The tests that are used to recruit people for government jobs are neither reliable nor valid. If they were, Pakistan won’t be in the state it is now. The caliber of the bureaucrats, the teachers, the military personnel, and judges being recruited bear testimony to this. The recruited people are either elites or people with slave morality. Once a great philosopher Rene Descartes said, “Cogito, ergo sum (I think, therefore I exist)” so most of the poor masses don’t even exist. Those who think are like a drop in ocean. They are shunned easily. HALEEMA SADIA, Kallar Syedan.