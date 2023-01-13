Share:

KARACHI - A man threw his two children into Karachi sea near Manora after a quarrel with his wife. According to police, the incident occurred in the wee hours of Thursday when a man threw his two children into sea near Manora. Police have arrested the accused while search for two drowning children was underway. In a statement, the accused said that he threw his children into sea over a quarrel with his wife. In a similar incident reported from Karachi last year in November, a man killed her three daughters and wife by slitting their throats in Karachi’s Malir area over a domestic dispute. The man, identified as Fawad, also tried to end his life, said police. The three children included 10-yearold Samra, 12-year-old Fatima and 16-year-old Neha. Police took the bodies of all four into custody and initiated an investigation into the incident.