PESHAWAR - The Federal Ombudsman Office has increased its capacity to handle more than 160,000 cases by 2022. The Ombudsman Office resolved these cases by using innovative measures and simple procedures; as a result, 50 percent more complaints were handled during the year without incurring additional costs or employing additional personnel. This was stated by Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi during a press conference held on Thursday at Itla Cell Civil Secretariat Peshawar. He stated that the online disposition of cases had increased by 100 percent. Hearings on complaints were also held online when requested by complainants, to bring justice to their doorstep, he added. He also stated that the performance targets for Investigating Officers and Advisors have been increased to more than 100% for 2022. The Ombudsman stated that frequent inspections of public service organisations and the conduct of an ‘Open Court’ through the country’s 17 Regional Offices ensured quick and inexpensive justice.