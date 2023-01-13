Share:

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing arrested five accused of over Ra8.7 million fraud in Gujranwala.

FIA official said that the Cyber Crime Wing Gujranwala busted a five-member gang involved in bank fraud. The arrested used to get information from the individuals about their bank accounts on the phone.

The accused recently withdrew over Rs.8.7 million from the bank account of Kamonki’s resident, the FIA official said.

It has been further revealed that the accused used to withdraw cash with the help of bank staff.

Separately, additional session judge Gujranwala lost cash from his bank account in online fraud.

Read more: Gujranwala judge losses Rs500,000 in online fraud

As per Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cybercrime wing, the judge received a call from the accused who took information about his bank account by presenting himself as representative of the bank.

After getting the information, the accused namely Abbass, Hashim and Abdul Shakoor withdrew Rs500,000 from the bank account of the additional session judge.