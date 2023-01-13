Share:

Islamabad - Pakistan yesterday rejected claims about seized uranium package originating from Pakistan. Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra baloch said that reports in the british media linking a package containing uranium, which arrived at london’s Heathrow airport in december, were ‘not factual’. “No information to this effect has been shared with us officially. We are confident that the reports are not factual,” mumtaz Zahra baloch said. Earlier this week, london’s metropolitan Police force had confirmed that after routine cargo screening, a package containing “a very small amount of contaminated material” was identified incoming to the UK. Counterterrorism police are investigating the incident.” The office of Prime Minister Rishi sunak said in statement that there was no threat to public safety. “We do not comment on live investigations. but operationally, we do not currently assess that this poses any threat to the public,” the office said. according to reports, the uranium was embedded into metal bars in a package that reached london via muscat, on an Oman air commercial flight. Uranium is a rare radioactive metal commonly used as fuel for nuclear power, including in reactors, submarines, power plants and weapons. Richard smith, head of the metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “an element of cargo was identified that was emitting a radioactive signal. The amount of material we’re talking about was very small, and there was no threat to public health or public safety identified.”