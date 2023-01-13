Share:

HYDERABAD - The 30th Annual Free Eye Camp was organized on behalf of former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday near Nawabshah. In the 3-day camp at Baloo-ja-Quba free treatment of eye problems and other diseases that would be provided till January 14. In this regard Deputy Commissioner Shaheryar Gul Memon visited different sections of the camps including units of eyes, paediatrics, cardio, sugar, TB, ENT and other diseases and inspected the treatment facilities. On the occasion, the DC said that service to ailing humanity is good task and role of philanthropist is commendable.