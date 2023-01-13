Share:

LAHORE - The Government College University (GCU) Lahore’s women’s basketball team has performed exceptionally well in the opening match of the All Pakistan Intervarsity Women Basketball Championship 2022-23, hosted by Kinnaird College for Women University, Lahore under the umbrella of Higher Education Commission (HEC). The GCU women defeated University of Haripur by 29-18 at Kinnaird College court. It’s worth noting that GCU last year opened admissions to women on a sports basis and this achievement by the women’s basketball team is an indication that this special initiative has begun to yield positive results. The basketball championship is one of the highest-level tournaments in the university’s sports calendar, featuring teams from universities all over Pakistan competing against each other. GCU’s team has been placed in Group B and will play their next match today (Friday) against UMT at LCWU court.