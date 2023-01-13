Share:

LAHORE - With the commitment to redefine insurance in Pakistan through continuous innovation and product enhancement, TPL Insurance has entered the Metaverse focusing on its next generation of customers. To create awareness about its products and develop a personalized experience, TPL Insurance has become the first insurance company in Pakistan to open in the meta space. The Metaverse is growing in popularity, captivating people all around the world. From gaming to networking, many people and businesses are exploring the vast possibilities of the virtual world. Speaking about the launch, Muhammad Aminuddin – CEO, TPL Insurance, said: “As Pakistan’s leading Insurtech, we take immense pride in bringing disruption to the digital space, creating new developments and offerings in the industry and for the next generation. Our efforts are focused on making insurance easy and accessible for various segments across Pakistan. TPL Insurance will continue playing a pivotal role in driving awareness about the benefits of insurance and providing customers with innovative solutions.” With the accelerated progression of the tech and internet experience, the Metaverse enables users to go a step further than just browsing the internet or social media. Metaverse is a virtual world where people can meet and interact, like their real-life experiences and interactions. As the metaverse expands, so will its use as a marketing platform. This is the first step taken by TPL Insurance to establish a presence in the Metaverse, and insurance policies will be issued and serviced virtually in the upcoming months.