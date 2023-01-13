Share:

Islamabad - Germany will provide 28 million Euros support to Pakistan for socio economic uplift and sustainable development. In this regard Pakistan and Germany signed two framework agreements amounting 28 million Euros, in Islamabad on Thursday. German ambassador to Pakistan alfred Grannas and secretary ministry of Economic affairs dr Kazim Niaz signed agreements in the energy and governance sectors. Germany will provide a grant financing of 23 million Euro under framework agreement-Technical Cooperation agreement 2021 through GIZ. along with this, another Framework agreement namely Financial cooperation agreement 2020 worth grant of 5 million Euro was also signed on Thursday.