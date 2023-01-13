Share:

ISLAMABAD - Acting President of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Professor. dr. N. B. Jumani chaired a session on Thursday at hostel 5 and 6 of the university where he listened to the students in presence of all the relevant officers. He along with all the directors personally visited various places at the hostel of male campus and inspected the overall situation. The session was attended by all the directors and their relevant officials of the departments, while Dr. Abrar Anver, provost of male hostels, was also present on the occasion