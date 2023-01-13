Share:

To counter the long-standing issue of circular debt in the energy and gas sector, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Au thority (Ogra) has petitioned for a price hike. The rec- - ommended price is prescribed at Rs 952/unit for the two companies, namely, the Northern and Southern Gas pipelines. There is also a fixed uniform rate for all types of consumers so that the effect is levelled. However, this is likely to affect domestic consumers the most as their rates will triple. At the moment, the federal government calls the shots but if no decision is reached in 40 days, the average price will be applied to all categories of consumers. It has also been stated that the sale prices proposed are not less than what is required. This hike is a difficult solution but necessary to tackle the amount of circular debt in the industry. For example, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited quoted a revenue shortfall of Rs 178.814 billion in addition to the Rs 295.268 billion in previous years. A similar development was experienced last year when Ogra suggested a 45 percent hike in gas prices. Even then, the efforts were to revive an IMF programme that was parked. This is similar to present-day situations which are also linked to the IMF and a step toward an end to gas sector circular debt. This price increase was necessary and continued from Ogra’s earlier decision, now backed with more facts. However, the prescribed solution should also keep the larger issue in mind. There are still circular debt stocks that could rise and clearance is a long-term process. This price increase will do little to affect the bulk of the problem and the onus of this responsibility rests on previous governments as prices were kept lower than prescribed over the years. At the same time, alternative sources of energy must be explored. These include focusing on solar heating, electric capacity, and other replacement systems.