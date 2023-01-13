Share:

No doubt, Us-China relations have always been on the frontlines because of the SouthChina Sea route. Recently, Gina Raimondo, the Secretary of Commerce, came up with some serious steps to address the full range of challenges according to Biden’s administration plans. US secretary at a press briefing in Washington said Chinese chipsmakers Yangtze Memory Technologies (YMTC) and 35 other Chinese firms are going to be on the blacklist and will be restricted from buying certain American components that are creating helpful incentives to produce Semiconductors (CHIPS). Ultimately, the monetary conflict between the world’s two biggest economies is an alarming subject. But what is more alarming is that taming china’s technological power will create more technical and economic disruption across the world. Ultimately, the conflict between the world’s biggest powers is unnerved. As a result of this, developing countries like Pakistan which are already facing a financial crisis are going to suffer a bit differently in the upcoming days. Consequently, it is high time that G20 countries should make peace talks to settle Xi-Biden issues amicably and to recreate a peaceful ambiance across the world. NOREEN ANWAR, Turbat.