Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad capital police have issued more than 43,000 e-challans to motorists over various traffic violations in federal capital through safe city cameras so far, a police public relations officer said on Thursday. He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad police are utilizing all available resources and taking strict measures against the traffic rules violators according to law. The e-challans were issued for over-speeding, red-signal violations, lane violations, zebra crossing violations, one way and other traffic rules violations. Legal action is also being taken against the traffic rules violators who didn’t pay the challan fees and those who are not paying fine, their vehicles are being seized within seven days of issuance of e-challan. So far, more than 20 vehicles have been impounded in different police stations. A copy of challan is also attached with the master file of the vehicles at the excise office over non-payment of penalty amount within the given time. The car owners who were subjected to a fine could not sell or transfer their vehicle until the clearance of dues. A significant decline was observed in the number of road mishaps and traffic violations in the federal capital after introducing this new challan system. The fine amount could be paid through different banks, mobile accounts. The move was aimed at getting residents of the capital to abide by traffic laws even in the absence of traffic officers with the use of modern technology, he maintained.