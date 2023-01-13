Share:

Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi president Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman said on Friday the JI had postponed its decision of staging a protest cum sit-in against the delay in Sindh local government (LG) polls outside the provincial office of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

His statement comes in the wake of the ECP’s clarification to hold the polls in time.

Speaking to media, Mr Rehman said the ECP was playing its due role. “Delay in the polls is not acceptable at any cost”, he added. Those who, he said, were asking for delay in the elections were hesitant to know the public opinion.

The JI had earlier announced to stage a sit-in cum protest outside the ECP office.