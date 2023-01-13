Share:

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said on Friday Rana Sanaullah turned out to be the ‘white elephant of Porus’ and can only exaggerate the matter instead of proving in actions.

Taking to Twitter, Sheikh Rashid further said Imran has badly defeated PDM, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh assembly will get dissolved and then the turn of National assembly will come.

Mr Rashid said the country is only left with assets around four billion and the operations in hospitals are getting deferred due to unavailability of medicines.