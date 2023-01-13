Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister’s Special Representative (PMSR) for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Thursday termed Saudi Arabia (SA) and the UAE all-weather friends of Pakistan. Expressing gratitude to UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Hafiz Ashrafi told APP that the UAE had helped Pakistan in the trying time by not only rolling over the existing loan of $2 billion, but providing additional $1 billion. Ashrafi, who is also the Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, said the generous support would further cement the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries. He said the recent visit of PM Shehbaz Sharif to the UAE would open new avenues of cooperation in the fields of trade, investment and energy.