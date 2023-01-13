Share:

KARACHI - MAGNiTT, the largest verified data platform tracking venture capital investments across emerging markets, has released the 2023 edition of its annual Emerging Venture Markets Report. The report continues MAGNiTT’s tradition of analysing and comparing VC investments in technology startups headquartered in the Middle East, Africa, Pakistan, and Turkey (MEAPT) region. Topline data from MAGNiTT’s latest report reveals sustained levels of funding – exceeding $7 billion for the second year in a row – and a steady number of transactions in MEAPT, driven by a record first quarter in 2022. However, further analysis shows a decline in funding and deals in subsequent quarters – in line with a worldwide pullback in venture investing – reflecting caution by VCs as a result of several macroeconomic developments and a climate of general uncertainty. Within Emerging Venture Markets (EVMs), the MENA region continues to attract significant interest, surpassing its 2021 funding levels and crossing the $3 billion mark in 2022.This increase was largely driven by a 72% jump in funding for SaudiArabian startups, while Egypt led the number of deals in MENA at 160 transactions. Africa saw close to $3 billion of investment as well, driven by Nigerian startups raising 29% of funding and closing 198 deals. Meanwhile,Turkey led EVMs overall in number of deals, with 295 transactions in 2022.