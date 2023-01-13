Share:

wana - negotiations between waziristan aman Olasi Pasoon (waziristan Peace Public Movement) central leaders and the district administration were successful, as the sit-in concluded on the seventh day and the blocked routes were reopened. according to local sources, the district administration negotiated with the demonstrators for several days. Immediately following the conclusion of the negotiations, Deputy Commissioner South waziristan Lower nasir Khan, DPO Shabir Hussain, and aC wana Yasir Salman Khan Kundi arrived at the protest venue, accompanied by Tehsil wana Chairman Maulana Saleh wazir. The deputy commissioner congratulated the participants of the sit-in and stated that all of demands were constitutional and legitimate, and that they would begin executing all of these demands very soon. Local representatives from various political parties, including the PPP, anP, JUI, JI, PTI, nDM, PKMaP, lawyers, businesspersons, PTM, and tribal elders and youngsters, were present on the occasion. waziristan aman Olsi Pasoon presented their demands in the form of a letter to the district administration.