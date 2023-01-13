Share:

There is a strong stigma sur rounding mental health inPakistan, which leads to discrimination against people who suffer from mental health issues. Many people view mental illness as a sign of weakness or as a shameful thing to be hidden. There is a lack of awareness around mental health and illness in Pakistan. Many people do not understand the nature and causes of mental health issues and do not know how to recognize the signs or to seek help. There are very few mental health facilities and services available in Pakistan, which makes it difficult for people to access the help they need. This can be particularly challenging in rural areas where there are few mental health professionals. Many people in Pakistan believe that mental health issues are caused by supernatural or spiritual factors and that traditional remedies and faith can cure them. This can prevent people from seeking professional help and can lead to a lack of understanding about the true nature of mental health issues. Poverty, lack of education, and lack of access to healthcare can all contribute to the taboo surrounding mental health in Pakistan. People who are struggling with mental health issues may not have the resources or support they need to seek help, which can further compound the problem. IQRA SHAHZADI, Islamabad.