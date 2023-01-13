Share:

LAHORE - Around 3,500 sessions comprising a total of 4,100 hours have been conducted in year 2022 under the Video Conferencing System, designed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), for online meetings and timely exchange of information between the top government officials and officers in the various districts of Punjab. This was told in a progress review meeting chaired by PITB Chairman Syed Bilal Haider. The participants of the meeting were apprised that more than 111 government offices across Punjab are benefiting from the Video Conferencing System. On this occasion, Chairman Syed Bilal Haider stated that the system had been designed keeping in mind untoward situations like law and order, high travel costs, security protocols and social distancing due to viral outbreaks. “The system has been primarily designed to enable the continuity of government affairs without interruption, which facilitates the quick and secure exchange of information and also helps in the normal running of other affairs of the province,” he added. “Furthermore, this system proved hugely beneficial during Corona virus times when social distancing became a compulsion,” he stated.10