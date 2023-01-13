Share:

KARACHI - The MQM-Pakistan factions reunited when PSP chief Mustafa Kamal and senior politician Dr Farooq Sattar announced rejoining their party groups here yesterday with main focus to jointly raise voice for the rights of the urban areas of Sindh. The development was announced at a press conference held at the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan’s headquarters in Karachi’s Bahadurabad, which was attended by Mustafa Kamal, Farooq Sattar, Amir Khan, Waseem Akhtar, Anis Kaimkhani and Nasreen Jalil. “Our efforts to unify all factions of the [MQM] have borne fruit and all those who were hatching conspiracy against us will be disappointed today,” said MQM-Pakistan Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui told the media. “It’s need of the hour that we become one voice to fight for the rights of the urban areas of Sindh… Karachi is the mini Pakistan and revenue engine of the country,” he added. He said the gravity of the situation in Sindh’s urban areas requires all people to join hands. Khalid Maqbool claimed that the Sindh’s urban areas were facing a political crisis, issues related to census and delimitation of constituencies, voter lists and employment. “It is important that under the circumstances, the people, whose families laid down their lives for Pakistan’s formations, should come together for a historic struggle,” he added. “I welcome all of you including Mustafa Kamal and Farooq Sattar and their supporters,” the MQM-P chief remarked. The announcement came ahead of the local body elections in Karachi and Hyderabad, which are set to take place on January 15. “We will not let the [local body] election take place on January 15… we are ready to fight elections if delimitations are fixed by overnight but if not then we will fight for our identity,” announced Siddiqui while referring to his allegations that attempts being made to snatch the mandate of the Mohajirs by gerrymandering. The MQM-P leaders warned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take a clear stand if he had any respect for the rights of the people of urban Sindh or let the party “decide about its future” as a member of ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition. On the occasion, Mustafa Kamal said that they would work under Khalid Maqbool, who is the MQM-P convener. “Yes, we had our differences. We openly expressed differences,” he conceded but said that the people of Karachi would have to “leave their comfort zones”. “Today is a very big day,” he said. Kamal said PPP co-chairperson Asif Zardari is trying to make his son and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari prime minister of the country. “If he wants to make Bilawal prime minister then he needs to realise that this is not possible without addressing the grievances of the of the people of Karachi and other urban areas of [Sindh],” he added. He also demanded to release missing MQM workers, saying one-time amnesty should be granted to them “as they had played major role for the development of this city”. Meanwhile, Dr Farooq Sattar said that the people of Pakistan saw hope in the MQM. “We have kept aside all our differences. This is a message for the entire country. We are presenting a united MQM.” He said that if MQM was given a chance, the $10 billion raised by Pakistan at a climate conference in Geneva, could be generated in Karachi. He said that the MQM had been separated from its past reputation to transform into a party of intellectuals and educated people. He noted that the country was increasingly polarised, saying that Karachi should be “given one chance”.