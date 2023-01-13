Share:

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) on Friday rejected the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold Sindh local government (LG) polls on Jan 15.

MQM leaders including Senator Faisal Sabzwari, former Law Minister Farogh Nasim, Farooq Sattar and others held a press conference. Mr Sabzwari said that the party was not fighting for itself but the people of Karachi. “The number of seats stipulated for Korangi Town are not proportional to the area’s population”, he added.

While mocking the political opponents, Mr Sabzwari said that who wanted elections at the earliest were hasting for seeing themselves on the mayoral seat adding it would not benefit them. “We will go to every length for transparent delimitation”, he added. No one among them, he said, moved the courts against the delimitation.

Mr Naseem said up to 30000 union councils were created in area where MQM did not have support from the masses adding the population of the UCs was counted inaccurately. “When we moved the Supreme Court against the issue, we were ordered to consult the ECP” he added. It would be, he said, unconsitutional to hold elections on time as the ECP did not seek our opinion over the matter.

Mr Sattar said the Sindh government had confessed of the inaccuracies in delimitation. “Our press conference is not in contempt of the court”, he added.