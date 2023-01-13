Share:

MULTAN - Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) has announced that students can avail indefinite chances for marks improvement for SSC and HSSC examinations in future.

Controller Examination BISE, Muhammad Hamid Saeed Bhatti said on Thursday that only those candidates who got through Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC ) exams in and after 2019 would be eligible for this facility. He informed that the aspirants could apply for it following the due procedure.

It is worth mentioning here that students were allowed only once for marks improvement within two years of passing the exam in the past.

FIVE HELD OVER BLACK MARKETING OF FLOUR

Food department here on Thursday has raided and caught five outlaws involved in black marketing of government flour.

District Food Controller (DFC) Omair Sagheer said that five people hailing from Muzaffargarh bought 50 bags of flour in a day.

The accused used to remove special ink and bought flour from different flour points and black marketed it. He said that the fruits of government subsidy would be delivered to the deserving people at all costs. Best arrangements have been made at the trucking points to facilitate the citizens, he added.

72 POWER PILFERERS NABBED IN A DAY IN SOUTH PUNJAB

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has caught 72 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Thursday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 68,900 electricity units. A sum of over Rs 1.7 million fine was imposed on power pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.