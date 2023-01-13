Share:

ISLAMABAD - In yet another significant development, the health sector is all set to leverage naDRa’s eHealth digital suite ensuring transparency and fairness in organ allocation and transplantation. NADRA Chairman Tariq Malik and CEO Shifa International Dr Manzoor ul Haq Qazi inked an agreement on the provision of an ID verification solution that would authenticate and verify the patients as well as donors of organ transplantation. Taking stock of the perennial issues in the healthcare sector, NADRA Chairman Tariq Malik rolled out ID Verification Solution under the umbrella of eHealth suite. It has been envisioned that the initiative will curb the illegal trafficking of organ transplants through an airtight mechanism of compliance, registration, and swift and hassle-free verification in organ allocation and transplant. while speaking on the occasion, Chairman naDRa said, “naDRa has pivoted ID ecosystem to introduce eHealth initiatives, one of which is the current solution that will make the process of organ donor and transplant transparent and accountable. naDRa, the most responsive public sector organization, has once again demonstrated its utmost commitment towards providing a very smart solution to resolve one of the longstanding issues in health sector which is to combat illegal organ trafficking.” “we have introduced digital eHealth suite for swift verification of recipient and donor, which will further help health service providers to combat illegal trade and transplantation of human cells, organs, and tissues”, the Chairman added. NADRA is already in receipt of expressions of interest from 22 hospitals from across the country to implement this initiative”, the chairman concluded. Dr Manzoor ul Haq Qazi CEO Shifa International Hospital said, “The miseries of the patients that go through the procedure of organ and tissue transplantation can never be ignored. Thanks to the naDRa which have equipped us with its efficient and transparent Biometric Verification System to speed up verification and registration for the transplantation of human cells, organs and tissues, lessening the sufferings of the recipients and donors.” According to the officials, NADRA’s digital service will also help the hospital authorities to make an informed decision with regard to permitting the donation of organ by unrelated individuals. The ID Verification System shall authenticate the recipient’s claim of lacking eligible family members as per the family record present in naDRa’s database. It is pertinent to mention that prior to the BVS, the patients as well as the donors for the organ and tissue transplantation had to go through a prolonged and agonizing procedure to get themselves registered with the Punjab Human Organ Transplant authority (PHOTa).