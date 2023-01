Share:

LAHORE - Nasir Mirza, Asad Zaman, Mikaeel Ali Baig excelled in the 11th Dr Essa Lab National Seniors & Juniors Tennis Championship being played at Modern Club hard courts in Karachi. In boys U-18 singles semifinal, Nadir Mirza of RMTA Academy beat Muhammad Salar of Islamabad in a well-contested threesetter and then pairing with Ali Embroidery Mills’ Asad Zaman, he beat Nabeel/Abdullah 6-2, 6-1 in boys U-18 doubles semifinals. Earlier in boys U-18 singles prequarters, Asad Zaman beat Amir Mazari 4-6, 6-2, 6-3. In boys U-16 singles quarters, Mikaeel Ali Baig beat Amir Mazari 6-0, 6-4 while he outclassed Ruhab Faisal 4-0, 4-0 in boys U-14 singles quarters. In boys U-14 singles pre-quarters, Abdullah Razzaq beat Nibras Malik 4-1, 4-0 and Muzammil Bhand beat Hamadan Nauman 4-0, 4-0. In U-14 doubles quarters, Mikaeel/Nabeel beat Mahad/Shehzer 4-0, 4-0. Ali Embroidery Mills’ Rashid Malik and partner Rafi Darbari clinched the 45+ doubles title after beating Javed and Iltifat 8-5 in the final. In 55 plus doubles semifinals, Rashid Malik/Imran Siddiqui beat Razi Nawab & partner 8-4. In men’s singles quarters, Bilal Soomro beat Noor-e-Mustafa 6-3, 6-7, 10-6 and Shahab Khan beat Vinod 4-6, 6-4, 10-6. In men’s doubles quarters, Nameer/ Baqir beat Shahab/Adnan 8-3. In U-12 singles quarters, Essa Fahad beat Rahim Faisal 4-2, 2-4, 4-0, Junaid Meher beat Zayd Zaman 4-2, 4-2, Rashid Ali beat Nabeel Bhand 4-0, 4-0, Hajra Suhail beat Mustafa Naveed 4-0, 5-3, Abdul Rehman beat Ali Bachani 4-1, 4-0. In U-12 doubles quarters, Abdul Wahab/Ahmed Sheikh beat Aman/Nayyel 4-0, 5-3. In U-10 singles quarters, Ibrahim Gill beat Arsh Imran 4-0, 4-1. In girls singles quarters, Zainab Ali beat Zunaira 6-0, 6-0, Eshal Zain beat Nabiha 6-2, 6-2, Aiman Haris beat Haya 6-0, 6-0 and Eschelle Asif beat Hibah Rizwan 6-0, 6-1