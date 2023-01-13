Share:

Amid the changing political situation of the country, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, and former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shehbaz are likely to return to the country this month.

Sources privy to the development said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, and Hamza Shehbaz will return to Pakistan and participate fully in the election campaign.

Clearing the air over the matter, PML-N senior leader Ahsan Iqbal said that, with the consent of the PML-N supremo [Nawaz], it was decided that the meeting of the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) will be held next week to take decisions on all the political matters.

Mr Iqbal stated that Maryam Nawaz would first return to the country, and then, once the election campaign began, Nawaz Sharif would return to lead the campaign.

The PML-N leaders vowed to face any situation during their meeting with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif at his residence after the premier s return from his foreign visit.

The party leadership congratulated the prime minister on his successful visit.

On this occasion, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said, "We are not going to be afraid of the election. In the end, Imran Khan will have to face the consequences of the current situation."