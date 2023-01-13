Share:

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday the province had been protected from looters plundering its resources for last four years.

The minister claimed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will defeat “foreign agent” in Punjab through the elections as he was dethroned in the center while saying through the vote of people, PDM will eliminate the foreign agents and frontmen in Pakistan’s politics.

She added the people will not accept the mandate of those who pushed the country at the brink of default and said the those who ruined Punjab will not stand a chance to get back to power.

The PML-N’s stalwart said the era of development in Punjab will start again with people trusting those rulers who provided them free medicines and infrastructure facilities.