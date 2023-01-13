Share:

Islamabad - secretary Planning, development and special Initiatives Zafar ali shah has said that Pakistan will start receiving funds pledged for the flood recovery next month and these loans will be available at the interest rate of one percent. Talking to media here secretary Planning Zafar ali shah said that no cut is being imposed on the spending due to floods on Public sector development Programme (PsdP). The secretary informed that the World bank had pledged $2b, Islamic development bank $4.2b, adb $1.5b and asian Infrastructure Investment bank (aIIb) $1.1b. The pledges came at the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan held in Geneva. multilateral and bilateral agreements at the Climate Change Conference will give Pakistan a new lending, secretary said. Zafar ali shah said that the pledged funds will be available under multilateral agreements with World bank, asian development bank, aIIb and Islamic development bank. The secretary said such a huge pledge from Islamic development bank was a surprise and added that no terms and conditions had been finalised with Islamic development bank yet. The secretary also informed that a recovery and reconstruction cell will also be established in the ministry of Planning, development and special Initiative for the funds received from multilateral and mutual agreements. similarly, the federal government will also establish a technical committee for the utilization of money, secretary planning said. He said that that the loan received from the World Bank for the flood recovery and rehabilitation program will be for 40 years. similarly, adb and asian Infrastructure Investment bank will provide loan with a maturity period of 40 years, secretary Planning said. He said that the Pakistan will pay 1pc interest on the loans from International financial institutions. He said that efforts will be made to stop decline in the growth rate during the current financial year. Talks are ongoing between Pakistan and the ImF, the secretary said without elaborating. The secretary said that $8b will be spent by the federal government in the next three years in the floodhit areas. Zafar ali shah said that around one and a half billion dollars have already been spent for flood recovery and rehabilitation. secretary Planning said that 0.6 million houses will be built in sindh province as part of reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts