JERUSALEM - A civilian shot dead a Palestinian who had knifed an Israeli near a settlement in the occupied West Bank, the army and emergency services said, the second of two deadly incidents on Thursday. The inauguration in late December of the most right-wing government in Israel’s history, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, has sparked fears of a military escalation in the West Bank which Israel has occupied since the 1967 Six-Day War. Late Wednesday the Palestinian health ministry identified the dead man who it said was “gunned down by the Israeli occupation forces” near Havat Yehuda settlement south of Hebron as Sanad Mohammad Samasra.