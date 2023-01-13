Share:

The Little Mermaid is one of the most loved Disney animations ever created, earning it the status of a classic. Written in 1837 by Hans Christian Andersen, it follows the life of a mermaid who is trapped under the sea. For her search for a prince, she pays a visit to a sea witch, Ursula, who swaps her voice and tongue for legs, enabling her to walk on land. However, matters are not as easy as this; walking feels like being pricked with needles to her and she must win the affection of the Prince which she fails to do. He marries another woman instead and retuning back to the sea, Ursula gives her an ultimatum to murder the prince if she wants to secure her survival. The little mermaid agrees but is unable to carry out the deed, ultimately dying and turning into foam as a result. This story has remained in the dark for years as a much more joyful adaption is enjoyed globally.