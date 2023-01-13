Share:

A delegation of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce led by Chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce, Abdullah Mohamed Al Mazrouei, called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Abu Dhabi today.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister stressed on the need to enhance Chamber to Chamber cooperation between the two countries saying that we would urge Pakistani Chambers to reach out to the Abu Dhabi Chamber and develop new linkages.

He encouraged members of Abu Dhabi Chamber to visit Pakistan to experience the excellent opportunities of growing their business.

Shehbaz Sharif said that sending skilled work force to the UAE is one of the top priorities of his government.

The Prime Minister said that he is delighted to note that bilateral trade between Pakistan and the UAE has grown significantly in recent times.

On the occasion, the members of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce showed interests in doing business and investing in Pakistan.