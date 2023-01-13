Share:

RAWALPINdI - The Food Department Rawalpindi and police have foiled a bid to smuggle flour besides seizing 465 bags of flour, informed a police spokesman on Thursday. Police also arrested the three drivers and impounded the trucks being used to smuggle flour, he added. Separate cases have also been registered against the drivers while further investigation was underway. According to police spokesman, the officials of the Food Department along with Naseerabad police confiscated a truckload (165 bags of flour) and arrested the driver namely Amir Akbar. Police registered case against the accused and sent him to jail through a court of law. Similarly, the police have arrested two other truck drivers namely Faisal and Niaz and seized 300 flour bags. The trucks were impounded by police, whereas, cases were registered against the accused. SP Potohar Division Malik Tariq Mehboob, in a statement, said that police along with officials of Punjab Food Department are making all out efforts to bar smuggling of wheat and flour. He said strict surveillance of different routes is being conducted on daily basis