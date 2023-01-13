Share:

RAWALPINdI - Officials of Police Station Ratta Amral have arrested a man on charges of shooting at and injuring a police officer by opening indiscriminate firing on a police party when it raided to arrest him on complaint of his wife about placing her under torture, informed a police spokesman on Thursday. The injured police officer, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Sarfraz, was rushed to hospital for medical treatment, he said. A case has been registered against the accused identified as Ali Raza under terrorism charges while further investigation was underway, he added. According to police spokesman, a police team, headed by ASI Sarfraz, reached at Ratta Amral to arrest a man while responding on emergency call of his wife who accused him of torturing her. However, the man namely Ali Raza started firing on police party to avoid arrest. Resultantly, ASI Sarfraz suffered bullet injury and was shifted to hospital for medical treatment, the spokesman said. The accused was arrested on the spot by police and a case was registered against him under section 324 of PPC 7 (Anti-Terrorism Act), he said. CPO Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari, meanwhile, appreciated the efforts of police team for netting the attacker on the spot. He said a police team responded to an emergency call of a woman that her husband is torturing her and came under gunfire when it raided the premises to arrest accused. He said policemen saved the life of woman. He said that police would get punished the accused from court of law in light of substantial evidence collected by investigators from crime scene. Meanwhile, Naseerabad police station officials have arrested three criminals for their alleged involvement in street crimes and seized five motorcycles, seven mobile phones and Rs 20000 cash from their possession. The detained criminals were identified as Hamza alias Hamzi, danial and Baseer, who were linked with Hamzi Gang, according to police spokesman. A case has been registered against the accused with police station while further investigation was underway, he said.