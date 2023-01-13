Share:

MOHMAND - addressing the launching ceremony of the Mohmand polio campaign, Deputy Commissioner arif Ullah awan urged tribal elders and religious scholars to work with polio teams to ensure its success. He administered polio drops to children at his office in District Headquarters Ghalanai and said that 108,248 children will be given polio drops and vitamin a throughout the district. according to the details, all security measures had been completed for the polio campaign which will run from Monday to Friday (January 16 to 20) in Mohmand. Regarding the polio campaign, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Rafiq Hayat informed the media that 434 teams will participate, including 28 fixed teams, 11 transit teams, and 397 mobile teams. He urged parents of children in the area to cooperate with the teams during the campaign to protect their children from this crippling disease. Meanwhile, an awareness walk for the polio campaign was also held in which DC arifullah awan, Mna Sajid Khan, MPa abbas-ur-Rehman, and Baizai Tehsil Chairman Maulana Bismillah Jan participated