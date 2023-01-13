Share:

PESHAWAR - Experts have invited the private sector to invest in Integrated Tourism Zones (ITZs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to boost tourism and strengthen the provincial economy. Immense investment prospects are available in the integrated Tourism Zones (ITZs) that have been approved by the provincial government, says a senior official of KP Tourism and Culture Authority while speaking at an awareness seminar held in the office of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Thursday. The sensitization seminar was organized by SCCI in joint collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) and Planning and Development Department (P&D), Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Shahid Hussain, senior vice president of the SCCI who chaired the session said in his opening remarks that the role of the tourism sector in economic development is vital across the world.