Share:

Police on Thursday arrested Gwadar’s Haq do Tehreek (HDT) Chairman Maulana Hidayatur Rehman in various cases related to protests in the port city.

Mr Rehman and three other persons, including Naseeb Nosherwani and Hassan Murad, were taken into custody from the premises of a court in emerging business hub of Balochistan province.

Last month, a case was registered against the HDT leaders, including Rehman, over the martyrdom of a policeman during protests in Gwadar.

The Balochistan police, in a statement, said firing by protestors of the HDT’s sit-in led to the martyrdom of Constable Yasir Saeed deployed for their protection.

The protesters were demanding a reduction in the number of check posts, easier border trade, and a total end to deep-sea fish trawling in the sea next to Gwadar.

They had blocked the Coastal Highway was blocked during protest near Gwadar s Sarbandan area.