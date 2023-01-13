Share:

ISLAMABAD - In recognition of fostering diversity and inclusion, Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC) won eight awards at the Global Diversity & Inclusion Benchmarks Awards 2023. HR Metrics conducts GDEIB awards on an annual basis through a merit-based process in which organizations are given the opportunity to disclose their diversity, equity, and inclusion accomplishments with reference to Global DEI Benchmarks standards and a focus on social and economic impact on relevant stakeholders. Various leading organizations from all sectors across Pakistan take part in these awards. The core objective of these awards is to encourage progressive organizations that align diversity and inclusion with organizational policies and processes for sustainable financial and social performance. Pakistan Tobacco Company was awarded in the categories for 1) Vision, Strategy, and Business Impact, 2) Leadership and Accountability, 3) Recruitment, 4) Advancement and Retention, 5) Work-life Integration, Flexibility & Benefits, 6) Assessment, Measurement, and Research, 7) DEI Learning and Development and 8) Community, Government Relations & Philanthropy. The jury for the awards comprised leading global DE&I experts including Lynda White - President Mcleod White and Former Board Chair of The Centre for Global Inclusion USA, and Karen Francis - Vice President and Chief DE&I Officer, American Institutes for Research USA.