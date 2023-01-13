Share:

Islamabad - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday sought an action against at least two federal government functionaries and senior leaders of Pakistan muslim league-Nawaz (Pml-N) for allegedly using geo-fencing to track the locations of its mPas ahead of vote of confidence taken by Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. The demand of the PTI came hours before Cm Elahi signed the summary for the dissolution of Punjab assembly only a day after he secured a vote of confidence from the house. Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry in a statement sought an action against Interior minister Rana sanaullah Khan and special assistant to Prime minister on Interior and legal affairs attaullah Tarar claiming that both confessed publicly that they had been using geo-fencing to track the locations of the PTI members of Punjab assembly. “This is the sheer violation of the Constitution that gives citizens the rights of protection of dignity and privacy,” former information minister Chaudhry underlined while referring to article 14 of the Constitution.