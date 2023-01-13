Share:

LAHORE - In an initiative to build capacity of polio teams and their supervisors ahead of the polio National Immunization Drive starting from January 16, polio team trainings have been completed all over Punjab. As per a handout released by the Emergency Operations Centre of Punjab, more thank 200,000 polio workers and their incharges were imparted trainings in the two-week long exercise.

In the second phase which was wrapped up on Thursday, more than 180,000 workers were oriented on various phases of campaign preparedness and implementation. In the first phase, which was completed last week, over 17,000 polio team area incharges and 3,800 district supervisors were imparted training. In Lahore over 14,000 polio staff were imparted training to enable them reach every child with two drops of polio vaccine. In Faisalabad, Multan and Rawalpindi, more than 9.5 thousand, eight thousand and nine thousand polio staff were given orientations respectively. “Polio teams’ capacity has been built in vaccine cold chain maintenance, vaccination of children, route map development, data collection on tally sheets and inter-personal communication”, read the handout released on Thursday. Mr Khizer Afzaal, head of the polio programe in Punjab, while issuing instructions, had directed the provincial monitors to observe the team trainings personally. “It is of utmost importance that quality