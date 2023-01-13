Share:

Rain is expected in northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Islamabad and Pothohar region during the next twelve hours.

Moderate to heavy rain with snowfall is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree and Galiyat during the period.

Dense foggy conditions are likely over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Upper Sindh.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad nine degree centigrade, Lahore eleven, Karachi thirteen, Peshawar and Muzaffarabad seven, Quetta minus four and Murree minus three degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain and snow is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, Baramula while cloudy with chances of rain is expected in Jammu.

Temperatures recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramula two degree centigrade, Jammu eleven, Leh minus eight and Shopian one degree centigrade.