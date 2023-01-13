Share:

LAHORE - The online registration has been opened for the Commissioner Karachi Marathon that will be held on January 29, at Nishan-i-Pakistan Sea View. The registration for the marathon can be done at https:// commissionerkarachi.gos.pk/marathon-registration. Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon will inaugurate the Marathon at 10am. The interested runners can get them registered at the given website while those, who are unable to get registered online, would be able to get registered on the spot prior to start of the marathon. There would be two categories of the marathon as the first one will be of 12kms while the other category will be a 7.5kms race. The men and women of all ages can participate in both categories while special children and families could also participate in the marathon in a special category. Separate prizes for men, women and veteran in different categories will be given to the successful runners/participants. The office of Commissioner Karachi has also issued a WhatsApp number (03160111712) that provides information regarding marathon. The intending participants have been advised to reach the originating point at 7am. Meanwhile, Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon also met with the sports officers of various universities of Karachi and various famous women sports organizers in his office. Additional Commissioner Karachi Dadul Zahrani, Begum Asma Ali Shah, Ahmed Ali Rajput and other personalities were also present on this occasion.