LAHORE - Reshuffling of high bureaucrates continues in Punjab, provincial government on Thursday through a notification transferred to 2 high rank officials of grade 18 and 17. According to the official notification, Secretary (DRTA), Faisalabad (presently attending PPG Course) Muhammad Sarwar (PMS/ BS-18), has been transferred, with immediate effect and directed to report to Services & General Administration Department, Government Of the Punjab, for further orders. SanaUllah (PMS/ BS-17), currently at the disposal of Director General, Anti-Corruption Establishment, Punjab has been transferred. , with immediate effect and posted as Secretary CDRTA), Faisalabad.