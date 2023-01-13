Share:

PESHAWAR - In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, anomalies worth Rs44.93 billion have been reported in 24 departments during the year 2022. An audit report from the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) revealed 289 cases of misappropriation in various provincial departments. In the acquisition of equipment, irregularities of Rs7.73 billion were committed, while violations and improper payments cost the exchequer Rs12.21 billion. Similarly, discrepancies totalling Rs2.97 billion have been detected in the purchase of health department equipment and medications, while an excessive expenditure of Rs29.5 million has been revealed in the acquisition of a CT scan system at Maulvi Amir Shah Hospital. Suspicious payments of Rs73.8 million were made for the erection of cooling towers in Hayatabad Medical Complex, while Rs80 million in irregularities were committed in the acquisition of equipment for District Headquarters Hospitals of Bajaur and Mohmand. According to the audit, the home department lost Rs1.94 billion in superfluous expenses, while the police department collected Rs1.35 billion for new vehicle purchases. Audit objections of Rs23.96 billion were raised at the Department of Energy and Power, and errors totalling Rs1.9 billion were discovered in the C&W Department.