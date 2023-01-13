Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) is removing snow and rubbish from the Murree areas despite continued snowfall and rains. According to spokesman, RWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ahmed Nawaz Gondal deputed staff at all choking points to ensure smooth water drainage to provide maximum facilities to the tourists visiting the hilly station. He said that Mall Road, TMA, NADRA office and GPO Chowk areas were being cleared round the clock to make them accessible for tourists.