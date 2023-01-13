Share:

For the first time in history, the Sindh government will give representation to the transgender people in the local government as it has allocated municipal corporation seats for them.

Two transgender persons namely Shehzadi Roy and Zehrish are contesting for the specially allocated seats for their community.

Roy said that if elected, she would fight for the rights of not only of her community but also for the rights of those repressed sections of society who are deprived of all kinds of privileges.

She thanked the Pakistan Peoples Party and especially Syed Nasir Hussain Shah for providing her community people a chance to represent in the town municipal committee and Karachi municipal committee.