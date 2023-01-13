Share:

Sindh government has withdrawn all the notifications about delimitations of local councils in Karachi Division and Hyderabad district.

The decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the Sindh cabinet chaired by chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in Karachi.

According to a notification issued in Karachi the sub-committee of the cabinet will reconsider and approve fresh notifications about delimitations.

The second phase of local government elections will, however, take place as per schedule in all areas except Karachi division and Hyderabad district.

The Sindh government has also written a letter to the provincial election commission for rescheduling of local government elections in Mehar and Khairpur Nathan Shah talkuas of Dadu districts that were badly damaged in floods.

Meanwhile a delegation of MQM Pakistan led by Dr. Farooque Sattar called on Sindh chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in Karachi and thanked the Sindh government for its decisions about delimitations of local councils.