KARACHI - Sindh millers have reduced the prices of flour by Rs55 per kg after the provincial government released subsidised wheat quota to mills. According to details, the flour prices have been slashed to Rs95, reducing Rs55 per kg after the provincial government released subsidised wheat quota to mills. The Sindh Food Department has also issued a notification of additional quota of government wheat. “An additional quantity of 165,000 metric tonnes of wheat has been released to flour mills,” the notification stated.

It further stated that the additional quota was released to millers for remain ing 18 days of January. The wheat would be released at the rate of Rs85 per kg.

“The mills should be bound and committed to sell the wheat flour at the rate of Rs95 per kg in the open market,” the notification stated. Sources told ARY News that all Sindh mills will submit a written report on flour sales to Food Department on a daily basis.