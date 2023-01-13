Share:

Chief Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Siraj-ul-Haq on Friday said the general elections should be called after doing electoral reforms.

Taking to the media, he said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) led federal government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were ruining the lives of masses adding the PTI had brought Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the verge of bankruptcy.

He said the Sindh government was running away from the LG polls in Sindh adding that the ‘fear’ of the JI had brought all the thieves close to each other. “These thieves are taking the country to economic default”, he added.